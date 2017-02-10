Delaware may suspend commercial trash...

Delaware may suspend commercial trash collection

Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The city of Delaware may opt out of providing commercial trash collection as early as 2018 as some multi-family developments seek lower costs for the service.Delaware City Council had a first reading of legislation at its Feb. 27 meeting to raise refuse rates by 87 cents per month.

