Delaware man given 24 years for rape
A Delaware man was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday afternoon after he was convicted of charges including rape, unlawful sexual conduct and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.Charles Frederick Ingram, 57, formerly of 171 Fair Avenue, Delaware, appeared in court Friday to be sentenced for one count of rape, a first-degree ... (more)
