Delaware man gets three and a half years in prison for OVI
A Delaware man was sentenced to more than three and half years years in prison Friday for his eighth OVI conviction and for violating the probation conditions from his previous OVI.David Joseph Hilt, 49, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Friday morning to be sentenced for one count of operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed boat resurfaces at Alum Creek (Sep '09)
|Sat
|Peyton place Pete
|27
|Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED
|Mar 13
|HENRY
|2
|Buy a new NSX and you can put the badges on as ...
|Mar 12
|Proud Hondroid
|1
|Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09)
|Mar 9
|Bigboy11
|14
|Speeders in the ville
|Mar 7
|Stoner
|2
|Battle expected over annexation request from Je...
|Mar 7
|JRymer
|1
|Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12)
|Mar 6
|MDH
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC