Delaware man gets three and a half years in prison for OVI

Friday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Delaware man was sentenced to more than three and half years years in prison Friday for his eighth OVI conviction and for violating the probation conditions from his previous OVI.David Joseph Hilt, 49, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Friday morning to be sentenced for one count of operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or ... (more)

Delaware, OH

