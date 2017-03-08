Courta s ruling means Delaware career...

Courta s ruling means Delaware career center levy wona t be approved

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 today that the Ohio Tax Commissioner can't be forced to approve the results of a November tax request, approved overwhelmingly by Delaware County voters, but which failed to include the results from the district's neighboring counties.  Attorneys for the Delaware Area Career Center had argued that by not calculating tax rates on the multi-county levy, the tax commissioner would be disenfranchising the large majority of those who did vote for the levy in Delaware County, the main taxing county.  The Delaware County elections board failed to notify Franklin, Marion, Morrow and Union counties, where there are small portions of vocational district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) 21 hr Bigboy11 14
Speeders in the ville Mar 7 Stoner 2
News Battle expected over annexation request from Je... Mar 7 JRymer 1
Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12) Mar 6 MDH 4
Viva La Trumpster!! Mar 1 NoSmokeDope 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb 26 VeryLesbianFriendly 7
Gay friendly bars in Marysville? (Apr '10) Feb 26 VeryLesbianFriendly 35
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC