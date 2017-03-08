Courta s ruling means Delaware career center levy wona t be approved

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 today that the Ohio Tax Commissioner can't be forced to approve the results of a November tax request, approved overwhelmingly by Delaware County voters, but which failed to include the results from the district's neighboring counties. Attorneys for the Delaware Area Career Center had argued that by not calculating tax rates on the multi-county levy, the tax commissioner would be disenfranchising the large majority of those who did vote for the levy in Delaware County, the main taxing county. The Delaware County elections board failed to notify Franklin, Marion, Morrow and Union counties, where there are small portions of vocational district.

