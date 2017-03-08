College News
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa PhiThe following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.Christopher Miller of Delaware was initiated at The University of Findlay.Elyse Schnabel of Galena was initiated at Millikin University.These ... (more)
