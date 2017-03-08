College News

College News

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa PhiThe following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.Christopher Miller of Delaware was initiated at The University of Findlay.Elyse Schnabel of Galena was initiated at Millikin University.These ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marysville Hookers? (Apr '09) 19 hr Bigboy11 14
Speeders in the ville Mar 7 Stoner 2
News Battle expected over annexation request from Je... Mar 7 JRymer 1
Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12) Mar 6 MDH 4
Viva La Trumpster!! Mar 1 NoSmokeDope 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb 26 VeryLesbianFriendly 7
Gay friendly bars in Marysville? (Apr '10) Feb 26 VeryLesbianFriendly 35
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC