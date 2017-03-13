Arraignment set for man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide

An arraignment has been set for a Kilbourne, Ohio, man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI after he was involved in a crash in December that killed a Delaware man.Mark C. Noonan, 64, was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury on Feb. 17 and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a first-degree felony; and one ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.