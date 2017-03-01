Accused Delaware bank robber set for May trial
A May trial has been set for a Delaware man accused of robbing the Chase Bank in downtown Delaware last month.Jose Angel Santiago Cintron, 42, of 18 Muirwood Village Drive, Delaware, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; two counts of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Newbor
|3
|Viva La Trumpster!!
|Wed
|NoSmokeDope
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 26
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|7
|Gay friendly bars in Marysville? (Apr '10)
|Feb 26
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|35
|Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10)
|Feb 26
|Go to Lowes
|21
|City of Marysville does not support small busin...
|Feb 22
|Billy
|2
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC