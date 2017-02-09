Writer to host workshop at OWU

Writer to host workshop at OWU

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Essayist and creative writing professor John D'Agata describes the essay as "an art form that tracks the evolution of consciousness as it rolls over the folds of a new idea, memory, or emotion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big Walnut Science Fair tonight 19 hr They cannot kill ... 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Thu A Bitch in Time S... 5
News East to be used as school again Tue walks like duck 1
Union County Board of DD Tue walks like duck 2
HAM associate survey Tue walks like duck 3
What happened to the Marysville Goodwill store? (Jan '11) Tue walks like duck 14
News Downtown parking on agenda Feb 6 Zoe Regen 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC