Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers
There are 2 comments on the The Delaware Gazette story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:
The sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to robbing the PNC bank in downtown Delaware has been rescheduled again in U.S. District Court.According to federal court documents, the sentencing hearing for Jonathan Leon II, 24, of New York, was scheduled to take place on Jan. 20, but it was delayed and rescheduled to April 20 at 1:30 ... (more)
Black Bank Robbers Matter.......
#2 Yesterday
Banks screw so many customers I don't even notice when they are robbed these days. I just chalk it up to thieves stealing from thieves
