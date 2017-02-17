Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank...

Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers

There are 2 comments on the The Delaware Gazette story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers. In it, The Delaware Gazette reports that:

The sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to robbing the PNC bank in downtown Delaware has been rescheduled again in U.S. District Court.According to federal court documents, the sentencing hearing for Jonathan Leon II, 24, of New York, was scheduled to take place on Jan. 20, but it was delayed and rescheduled to April 20 at 1:30 ... (more)

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,727

Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
Black Bank Robbers Matter.......
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#2 Yesterday
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Black Bank Robbers Matter.......
Banks screw so many customers I don't even notice when they are robbed these days. I just chalk it up to thieves stealing from thieves
