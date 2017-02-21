Salvation Army selling camp, conference center
In order to invest greater resources to direct service and less on property upkeep, The Salvation Army has decided to sell its large property located at 340 Lake St., Delaware, commonly known as Greenwood Lake Camp and Conference Center.The Salvation Army maintains its commitment to serving those in need in Delaware County.
