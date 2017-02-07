Project Search helps people in life's...

Project Search helps people in life's journey

"Going through life, hasn't been the easiest." Those were the words of 20-year-old Kara Huggins as she sat in a classroom at OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital last week, learning how to write a check, balance a bank account and how to get ready for a job.By mid-morning this intern, in the Project Search program, picked up her mail delivery and ... (more)

