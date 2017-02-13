Police Blotter
Delaware police report The principal at Delaware Hayes High School contacted police working a basketball game on Friday to report a 17-year-old was intoxicated in the stands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Walnut Science Fair tonight
|Feb 9
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 9
|A Bitch in Time S...
|5
|East to be used as school again
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|1
|Union County Board of DD
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|2
|HAM associate survey
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|3
|What happened to the Marysville Goodwill store? (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|14
|Downtown parking on agenda
|Feb 6
|Zoe Regen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC