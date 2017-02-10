Payments due for Delaware, OH races
Sustaining payments for the sophomore classics Little Brown Jug , Jugette , Old Oaken Bucket and the Buckette are due February 15. These payments are for foals of 2014. The Little Brown Jug and Old Oaken Bucket will be raced Thursday, September 21 and the Jugette and Buckette on Wednesday, September 20. The 2016 Little Brown Jug attracted 11 entries and went for a record purse of $577,000, making the 71st edition of the pacing classic the third richest sophomore colt pace last year.
