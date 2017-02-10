Payments due for Delaware, OH races

Payments due for Delaware, OH races

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: HarnesRacing

Sustaining payments for the sophomore classics Little Brown Jug , Jugette , Old Oaken Bucket and the Buckette are due February 15. These payments are for foals of 2014. The Little Brown Jug and Old Oaken Bucket will be raced Thursday, September 21 and the Jugette and Buckette on Wednesday, September 20. The 2016 Little Brown Jug attracted 11 entries and went for a record purse of $577,000, making the 71st edition of the pacing classic the third richest sophomore colt pace last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnesRacing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big Walnut Science Fair tonight Thu They cannot kill ... 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb 9 A Bitch in Time S... 5
News East to be used as school again Feb 7 walks like duck 1
Union County Board of DD Feb 7 walks like duck 2
HAM associate survey Feb 7 walks like duck 3
What happened to the Marysville Goodwill store? (Jan '11) Feb 7 walks like duck 14
News Downtown parking on agenda Feb 6 Zoe Regen 1
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Earthquake
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,792,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC