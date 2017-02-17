New Mingo gym uses to be proposed
The city of Delaware and the YMCA are considering a proposal to utilize the Mingo Park's indoor gym space for its Before and After care and summers programs.The proposal will be discussed at Delaware Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Tuesday evening.
