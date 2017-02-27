Man accused of robbing Chase Bank ind...

Man accused of robbing Chase Bank indicted

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Delaware man was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Friday for allegedly robbing the Chase Bank in downtown Delaware.On Friday a Delaware County Grand Jury returned a four-count indictment against Jose Angel Santiago Cintron, 42, of 18 Muirwood Village Drive, Delaware and charged him with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; two ... (more)

