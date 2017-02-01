Homan strikes down grant app for food waste collection
The city of Delaware will not apply for a grant on behalf of a company to develop the market infrastructure for recycling food waste.Delaware City Council allowed the city manager in January to sponsor Innovative Organics' grant application to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for up to $250,000.The application deadline was Friday, Feb.
