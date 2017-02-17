Goyings elected to U.S. Wheat Associa...

Goyings elected to U.S. Wheat Associates Executive Board

Tuesday Feb 14

DELAWARE, Ohio Doug Goyings, of Paulding, was elected to serve on the U.S. Wheat Associates executive board during the joint winter USW and National Association of Wheat Growers board meeting in Washington, D.C. Goyings is a fourth generation grain farmer with more than 35 years of experience working on behalf of wheat and agriculture. "I am honored to serve this industry that is so important to my family and our country," said Goyings.

