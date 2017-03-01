Ex-Delaware County judge indicted on theft, tampering charges
Michael C. Hoague, 62, of Delaware, is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of theft. He will be summoned to respond to the charges that stem from two incidents in 2013, according to the indictment.
