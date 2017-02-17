Driver in fatal crash charged with ag...

Driver in fatal crash charged with aggravated vehicular homicide

6 hrs ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A Kilbourne, Ohio, man was indicted Friday and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI after he was involved in a crash in December that left a Delaware man dead.

