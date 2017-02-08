Downtown offers Valentine's weekend

Downtown offers Valentine's weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday this year but some downtown businesses plan to kick-off the holiday this coming weekend.Downtown customers can purchase gifts and sweets for their significant others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East to be used as school again Tue walks like duck 1
Union County Board of DD Tue walks like duck 2
HAM associate survey Tue walks like duck 3
What happened to the Marysville Goodwill store? (Jan '11) Tue walks like duck 14
News Downtown parking on agenda Mon Zoe Regen 1
Speeders in the ville Feb 5 Lucky 1
2017 - Delaware County Sheriff Dept - Good, Bad... Feb 4 William Young 3
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC