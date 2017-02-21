Delaware named a Tree City USA
The city of Delaware has been named a Tree City USA for the 36th consecutive year its been a member.City officials will an attend an awards presentation at the Ohio State University's Chadwick Arboretum in April, according to the city arborist's monthly report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|21 hr
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|7
|Gay friendly bars in Marysville? (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|35
|Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Go to Lowes
|21
|City of Marysville does not support small busin...
|Feb 22
|Billy
|2
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers
|Feb 16
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Big Walnut Science Fair tonight
|Feb 9
|They cannot kill ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC