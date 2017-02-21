Delaware named a Tree City USA

The city of Delaware has been named a Tree City USA for the 36th consecutive year its been a member.City officials will an attend an awards presentation at the Ohio State University's Chadwick Arboretum in April, according to the city arborist's monthly report.

