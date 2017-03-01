Delaware Council bans circuses from bringing exotic animals
The city of Delaware became the first Ohio community to ban circuses from bringing exotic animals.City Council approved two related ordinances on Monday, one of which would update permit process for the first time since 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Chapman Ford (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Newbor
|3
|Viva La Trumpster!!
|20 hr
|NoSmokeDope
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb 26
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|7
|Gay friendly bars in Marysville? (Apr '10)
|Feb 26
|VeryLesbianFriendly
|35
|Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10)
|Feb 26
|Go to Lowes
|21
|City of Marysville does not support small busin...
|Feb 22
|Billy
|2
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC