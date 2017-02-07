Commissioners approve $103,208 for pickups
County commissioners approved the engineer's office request to purchase pickup trucks, the county recycling and litter prevention status report from Health District and heard a presentation from Main Street Delaware.Rob Riley, chief deputy engineer, approached commissioners for approval to purchase four replacement pickup trucks for their fleet."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East to be used as school again
|11 hr
|walks like duck
|1
|Union County Board of DD
|11 hr
|walks like duck
|2
|HAM associate survey
|11 hr
|walks like duck
|3
|What happened to the Marysville Goodwill store? (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|walks like duck
|14
|Downtown parking on agenda
|Mon
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Speeders in the ville
|Feb 5
|Lucky
|1
|2017 - Delaware County Sheriff Dept - Good, Bad...
|Feb 4
|William Young
|3
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC