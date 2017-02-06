City hires firm to review impact fees
The city of Delaware has hired a consultant to provide analysis and recommendations on its impact fees.Residential developers pay the city more than $2,000 in fees per house to the city in order for them to maintain its level of service in police, fire and parks as well as expand the capacity of municipal facilities."
