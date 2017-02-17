Blizzard of '78 topic of program
In advance of the 40th anniversary of "The Blizzard of '78", the Delaware County Historical Society will be holding a free public program at 7 p.m. on March 2 at the Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Rd., Delaware.
