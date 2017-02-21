April trial set for Delaware man charged with kidnapping and felonious assault

An April trial has been scheduled for a Delaware man charged with felonious assault and kidnapping.Roger Allen Madison, 48, of 33 Greenhedge Circle, pleaded not guilty to a count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies, domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor and aggravated menacing, a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.