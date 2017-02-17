'A Celebration of Psalms' planned
On Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. the Asbury Arts Series, a part of the outreach program at Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, will offer a concert of music entitled "A Celebration of Psalms.The music, inspired by texts from the Psalms, will include works for organ as well as offerings by the Asbury Chancel, Junior, and Bell Choirs, each ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Sun
|No Smoke Dope
|6
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Sun
|Chad
|2
|Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers
|Feb 16
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Big Walnut Science Fair tonight
|Feb 9
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|East to be used as school again
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|1
|Union County Board of DD
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|2
|HAM associate survey
|Feb 7
|walks like duck
|3
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC