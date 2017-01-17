Well Said moving to Sugar Valley Farm in Delaware, Ohio
Well Said took his 1:47.3 mark in the 2009 Meadowlands Pace en route to being that season's Dan Patch Award winning 3-year-old colt pacer and Pacer of the Year. A winner of 14 of 26 starts lifetime and more than $2.5 million on the racetrack, he has proven successful as a stallion as well.
Read more at Hoof Beats.
