Trial set for Delaware man's eighth OVI charge
A March trial has been set for a Delaware man charged with his eighth OVI after a crash on Central Avenue last month.David Joseph Hilt, 49, of 2000 U.S. 23 North, Lot 11, Delaware, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon where he entered not guilty pleas to two counts of operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or ... (more)
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|went to a psychic (May '13)
|Jan 12
|bigsur2017
|9
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
