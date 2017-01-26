Trade group honors Commissioner Merrell as Citizen of the Year
The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio honored Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell as Citizen of the Year during the Building Industry Awards and Inaugural Gala on Jan. 26 hosted at The Conference Center at OCLC in Dublin.As County Commissioner, Merrell has worked with elected government officials and community members on multiple ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Leneghan Incoming Liberty Twp Trustee a... (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Jensen Must Go
|1,540
|Bible Baptist Church
|Jan 22
|Truther
|1
|maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian?
|Jan 22
|FU Chris Coons
|1
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Jan 21
|tubby toby
|5
|went to a psychic (May '13)
|Jan 12
|bigsur2017
|9
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC