Tickets still available for MLK breakfast

Ohio Wesleyan University and the Delaware County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee invite the community to explore "Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?" during the 2017 observance of King's legacy.The 2017 two-day observance will begin at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 with the 32nd annual MLK worship service at Methodist Theological School in ... (more)

