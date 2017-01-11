Service set for Ohio dad, daughter who were on missing plane
A memorial service is scheduled for an Ohio father and daughter who were among six people on a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie and is believed to have crashed. The Columbus Dispatch reports a service is scheduled Sunday at a church in Delaware, Ohio, to celebrate the lives of 50-year-old Brian Casey and 19-year-old University of Wisconsin nursing student Megan Casey.
