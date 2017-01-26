Sentencing delayed again for PNC bank robbers
The sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to robbing the PNC bank in downtown Delaware has been rescheduled again in U.S. District Court.According to federal court documents, the sentencing hearing for Alonzo D. Groce, 19, of Columbus, was scheduled to take place on Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m., but it was vacated and later rescheduled to Jan. 27 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Leneghan Incoming Liberty Twp Trustee a... (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Jensen Must Go
|1,540
|Bible Baptist Church
|Jan 22
|Truther
|1
|maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian?
|Jan 22
|FU Chris Coons
|1
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Jan 21
|tubby toby
|5
|went to a psychic (May '13)
|Jan 12
|bigsur2017
|9
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC