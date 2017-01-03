March trial set for man charged with rape
A Delaware man was indicted in December by a Delaware County Grand Jury for allegedly raping a Delaware woman in June.Ronald Eugene Hoover, 53, of 5 Bank Street, Delaware, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony; one count of soliciting, a third-degree felony; two counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth-degree felonies; a count ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC