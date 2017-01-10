Lake Erie plane crash: Fleming family mourned at Delaware church memorial

Mourners leave Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware after a memorial service Tuesday for Sue, John, Jack and Andrew Fleming, who are presumed dead in a small-plane crash in Lake Erie on Dec. 29. Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch When he recalls his two nephews, Jeff Grdic insisted they were the perfect blend of their parents - his sister, Sue Fleming, a sweet, compassionate caretaker, and his brother-in-law John Fleming, a driven, competitive businessman. Grdic said he witnessed it the last time he saw the two boys, Jack, 15, and Andrew, 14. He spotted the brothers on television, courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

