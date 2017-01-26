Historical Society plans program on famous Civil War freedom route

The Underground Railroad was an important series of routes that fugitive slaves escaping the Southern U.S. took to gain freedom in the Northern U.S. The Delaware County Historical Society will offer an hour-long public presentation,"The Underground Railroad in Delaware County," at The Barn at Stratford, 2690 Stratford Road.It starts at 7 p.m. on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.