Health department: 2016 had record number of fatal crashes
According to the Delaware General Health District and the Ohio Highway Patrol, 2016 had the most crash fatalities on record.Jackie Bain, an educator at the health district reported there were 24 fatalities in Delaware County in 2016, nearly twice the amount in 2015 when there were 13 fatalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Sat
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC