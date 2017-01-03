Health department: 2016 had record nu...

Health department: 2016 had record number of fatal crashes

36 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

According to the Delaware General Health District and the Ohio Highway Patrol, 2016 had the most crash fatalities on record.Jackie Bain, an educator at the health district reported there were 24 fatalities in Delaware County in 2016, nearly twice the amount in 2015 when there were 13 fatalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

