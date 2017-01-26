Final showing set of 'Before the Flood'
The fourth and final showing of the National Geographic Channel film about climate change around the world, "Before the Flood," will be in the First Presbyterian Church basement, 73 W. Winter St., at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.The film will be followed by a moderated discussion about these complex issues - which may be increasingly perplexing to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible Baptist Church
|Jan 22
|Truther
|1
|maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian?
|Jan 22
|FU Chris Coons
|1
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Jan 21
|tubby toby
|5
|went to a psychic (May '13)
|Jan 12
|bigsur2017
|9
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC