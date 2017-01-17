Fear The Dragon will be breathing fire in 2017 Thursday, January 19, 2017 - by Kim French, USTA Internet News Editor "I was done shopping and sat down with Kelly," Trogdon said. "He used to train for me and Dragon Again was a really nice-looking colt; his conformation was perfect, but he was by Dragon's Lair, so the pedigree might not be there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoof Beats.