Entries closing for Blooded Horse Winter Sale
Entries for the Blooded Horse Winter Sale are closing at noon on Friday January 20. If that deadline is missed, a supplement will be open until Feb 6 and cataloged in order received. This exciting 57th annual event takes place February 13 & 14 in Delaware, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnesRacing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|went to a psychic (May '13)
|Jan 12
|bigsur2017
|9
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|john glenn HATER
|47
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC