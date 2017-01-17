Entries closing for Blooded Horse Win...

Entries closing for Blooded Horse Winter Sale

Entries for the Blooded Horse Winter Sale are closing at noon on Friday January 20. If that deadline is missed, a supplement will be open until Feb 6 and cataloged in order received. This exciting 57th annual event takes place February 13 & 14 in Delaware, Ohio.

