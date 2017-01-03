Durant family seeks help with medical bills
The Durant family lost a precious member last month.Rosaria Durant, 4, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Dec. 7 on State Route 257 in Concord Township, Delaware County.Rosaria was buried Saturday in Michigan."
