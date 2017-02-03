Delaware man found guilty of rape

Delaware man found guilty of rape

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

A jury has found Charles Frederick Ingram, 57, guilty of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material .The verdict comes after a three-day trial, during which the victim and defendant both took the stand."

