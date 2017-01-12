Delaware County to observe King's legacy
"Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?"The title of Martin Luther King Jr.'s final book before his assassination in 1968 has arguably found new relevance in 2017 as Delaware County kicks off its two-day observance of the Civil Rights leader's legacy.The celebration includes the 32nd annual MLK worship service at Methodist Theological ... (more)
