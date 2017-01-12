Delaware County to observe King's legacy

Delaware County to observe King's legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Delaware Gazette

"Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?"The title of Martin Luther King Jr.'s final book before his assassination in 1968 has arguably found new relevance in 2017 as Delaware County kicks off its two-day observance of the Civil Rights leader's legacy.The celebration includes the 32nd annual MLK worship service at Methodist Theological ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
went to a psychic (May '13) Thu bigsur2017 9
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... Jan 7 They cannot kill ... 2
Delaware Gazette newspapter Jan 4 Intrigued 1
Tonya Barton (Nov '15) Jan 2 Tobias Kitchen 9
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Dec 19 tubby tobey 4
Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12) Dec 17 john glenn HATER 47
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Delaware Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delaware Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Delaware, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,783 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC