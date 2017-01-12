Delaware board elects new officers
The Delaware City Schools Board of Education elected a new president and vice president at its organizational meeting Monday night.The board will elected board member Deb Rafeld to serve as Board President for the year and chose board member Matt Weller to serve as Board Vice President.
