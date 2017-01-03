Church Listings
CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-accessible.Bellpoint United Methodist Church, 4771 State Route 257 South, just North of U.S. 42 S. Combined worship service at 10 a.m, with Sunday School at 9 a.m. for children and adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Wed
|Intrigued
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Union County Board of DD
|Dec 12
|Bob_Rob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC