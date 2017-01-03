Church Listings

CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-accessible.Bellpoint United Methodist Church, 4771 State Route 257 South, just North of U.S. 42 S. Combined worship service at 10 a.m, with Sunday School at 9 a.m. for children and adults.

