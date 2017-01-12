Church Listings
CHRISTIANAsbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave. Worship service is at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 a.m. Handicap-accessible.Bellpoint United Methodist Church, 4771 State Route 257 South, just North of U.S. 42 S. Starting Sunday, Jan. 15 we will go back to: Traditional Worship Service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School for ... (more)
