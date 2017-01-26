Charges filed against driver in crosswalk crash
A Delaware woman was charged with failure to yield after she struck a student walking to Dempsey Middle School earlier this month.City of Delaware Police report a charge of failure to yield at a crosswalk was filed against Morgan Summers, 29, after she struck Kylie Linville, 13, of Delaware, on the morning of Jan. 4.An arraignment for Summers has ... (more)
