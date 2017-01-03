Calling hours, blue ribbons planned S...

Calling hours, blue ribbons planned Sunday for Fleming family

A calling hours are scheduled Sunday afternoon for four of the six people who were flying on a plane that crashed into Lake Erie off Cleveland last month. On Monday, a memorial service will then be held for John Fleming, his wife Sue, and their teenage sons Jack and Andrew.

