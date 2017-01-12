BV Middle students learn heart felt l...

BV Middle students learn heart felt lessons

Friday Jan 13

Buckeye Valley Middle School students participated in a heart-warming project for the homeless by making sleeping bags from recycled blankets and neck ties.The middle school class taught by Tina Francis titled "Career Based Instruction" partnered with Share, a Delaware-based organization that is committed to helping the homeless.Students ... (more)

