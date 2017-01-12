BV Middle students learn heart felt lessons
Buckeye Valley Middle School students participated in a heart-warming project for the homeless by making sleeping bags from recycled blankets and neck ties.The middle school class taught by Tina Francis titled "Career Based Instruction" partnered with Share, a Delaware-based organization that is committed to helping the homeless.Students ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|went to a psychic (May '13)
|Jan 12
|bigsur2017
|9
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Tonya Barton (Nov '15)
|Jan 2
|Tobias Kitchen
|9
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Msvl Bites The Dust_ Baby! (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|john glenn HATER
|47
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC