'Before the Flood' has third showing

The third, free community showing of the National Geographic Channel film about climate change around the world, "Before the Flood," will be in the First Presbyterian Church basement, 73 W. Winter St., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 21.The film will be followed by a moderated discussion about this complex issue.The moderator for this third discussion will ... (more)

